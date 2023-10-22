HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Time to take proactive steps to clear pendency: Supreme Court order

Delay tactics employed to prolong litigation was wearing out the patience and faith of the public in courts, notes Justice Bhat

October 22, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Supreme Court directed courts at district and taluka levels to ensure proper execution of the summons and in a time-bound manner. File

The Supreme Court directed courts at district and taluka levels to ensure proper execution of the summons and in a time-bound manner. File | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Supreme Court has called for proactive steps to clear mounting pendency in courts, saying speedy justice is fast becoming a chimera for the 6% population involved in litigation.

A Bench headed by Justice S.R. Bhat, who retired this week, said in its order that delay tactics employed to prolong litigation was wearing out the patience and faith of the public in courts.

“There is an urgent need to take proactive steps to not only clear the huge backlog of cases at all levels… It is imperative to note that about six percent of the population in India is affected by litigation, in such a scenario the courts would play an important role in the life of a nation governed by the rule of law,” the Supreme Court observed.

The Bench, which also comprised Justice Aravind Kumar, passed a slew of directions to district and taluka levels on matters like the execution of summons, filing of written statements, completion of pleadings, recording of admissions and denials, framing of issues and fixing of trial for swift disposal of cases.

The apex court directed courts at district and taluka levels to ensure proper execution of the summons and in a time-bound manner. It said the progress of summons and their execution would be monitored by principal district judges, their statistics to be collated and placed before a constituted by the High Court concerned.

It also directed the setting of committees by the Chief Justices of the respective States to constantly monitor old cases pending for more than five years.

The court said millions of consumers of justice file their cases expecting speedy justice so there was an onerous responsibility on all stakeholders to ensure that the people’s faith in this system was not eroded on account of delayed justice.

The verdict came on a plea of Yashpal Jain who had moved the top court assailing a 2019 order of the Uttarakhand High Court in a civil dispute. The case, which began 43 years ago in a local court there, was still continuing.

The Bench set aside the High Court’s order and asked the lower court to decide the plea of Mr. Jain in six months.

Related Topics

court administration / justice and rights / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.