Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival on an official visit to Singapore, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) said the time is ripe for the two countries to take their bilateral relationship to the next level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Given the transformation underway in India and the changes in the world, they need to become more contemporary. In many ways, that is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen to visit Singapore so early in his third term,” The Straits Times quoted Mr. Jaishankar as saying in an interview.

He said that India and Singapore’s bilateral ties “have been extremely strong in the last two decades”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like Singapore had an opportunity in 1992 and then again in 2006, it should seize the moment and fully utilise the new landscape, the Minister said.

“Sometimes, to be honest, I feel that impressions at your end are somewhat dated,” Mr. Jaishankar pointed out.

“In India, we are using the achievements of the last decade as the springboard to accelerate national growth and modernisation,” the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the bilateral ties, there is also the issue of closer collaboration in a volatile and uncertain world. “In this regard, we must recognise that ours is a partnership based on a high degree of trust and understanding,” the Minister said.

“These characteristics enable us to share assessments and explore our convergences,” he added.

The Prime Minister has always had a special sentiment for Singapore and that leadership connect will matter more than ever before, underscored Mr. Jaishankar who has served as India’s High Commissioner to Singapore and has a very good understanding of the city-state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a question as to where India would like to take the bilateral relationship, the Minister said, “We have come a long way since then. As I pointed out, the time is ripe to move to the next level of our ties, reflecting current realities in both countries, as well as the state of the world.” Where Singapore’s approach to India is concerned, it could start with the appreciation of the last decade of growth, recovery from Covid and the country’s rapid digitalisation, while also taking into account the advances in infrastructure, the focus on manufacturing and the availability of talent, the Minister said.

These issues were also discussed at the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable last week — a preparatory to PM Modi’s visit to the city-state.

“I would particularly single out those technologies promising for the future such as semiconductors, green technologies and electric mobility. We also need to collaboratively think about the future of connectivity and energy flows,” Mr. Jaishankar stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also drew on the Covid experience to flag India’s relevance to food and health security, saying: “As regards the global scenario, we have built on the ‘Act East’ policy to now have a full-fledged Indo-Pacific commitment.” Mr. Jaishankar said there is a new equilibrium in the making and India will certainly play its part. “This is very much in the interest of Singapore and ASEAN.” “In an era where we will witness deficits in regard to global commons, our relationship can make a bigger difference,” he said.

The Minister also commented on a perception that India’s principal focus in its extended neighbourhood is now the Gulf, not ASEAN. “I would not take an ‘either-or’ approach. Certainly, in the last decade, India’s ties with Gulf nations have really taken off.” “Earlier governments used to view them more narrowly from the perspective of trade, energy and diaspora. In contrast, the Modi government’s policies have extended to investments, technology, security and connectivity,” he pointed out.

“We definitely feel that the contributions of our community are more strongly recognised [in the Gulf]. Both the economic and demographic complementarities are today coming into much greater play.

“But because of this, I would not draw any conclusions in regard to Asean. In fact, our ties have deepened as well in this very period.” Mr. Jaishankar underscored the fact that India — the most populous country and currently the fifth-largest economy — will necessarily have multi-directional engagements. “The world is not a zero-sum game for us.” The Minister also elaborated on Singapore being once the springboard of India’s ‘Look East’ policy.

“Obviously, Singapore, which was at the core of our ‘Look East’ policy, has an equally central role in the ‘Act East’ policy as well. If you look at the new domains that reflect this evolution, Singapore’s partnership in security, connectivity, technology and sustainability is evident.” The ‘Act East’ policy is certainly very active for a variety of reasons, he stressed, adding that Southeast Asia itself has much-untapped potential and its demographics and growth prospects make it a long-term partner.

“Imagine for example what a change the Trilateral Highway [plan to connect India with Myanmar and Thailand] can make when completed,” he pointed out.

“It is also a relationship which is indispensable for India’s Indo-Pacific engagement. I would confidently predict a bright future.

PM Modi will travel to Singapore on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

He said he looked forward to meeting President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in Singapore.

PM Modi will also meet leaders of Singapore’s business community.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.