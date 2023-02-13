ADVERTISEMENT

Time for us in politics to leverage these: BJP V.P. on ChatGPT

February 13, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - New Delhi

Since its advent, ChatGPT has sparked a debate about the disruption it may cause in various fields.

BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda | File Photo | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Amid buzz about the likely impact of artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT in various fields, BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda said on Monday that it can be leveraged by those in politics in an era of rapidly unfolding technologies.

He shared a video of the ChatGPT's response to a query seeking a list of BJP policies, with the chatbot outlining the party's focus on the planks of "nationalism, social justice and good governance".

"Interesting. I just requested ChatGPT to list policies of BJP and see what it brings out. In an era of rapidly unfolding technologies, time for us in politics to leverage these," he tweeted.

CONNECT WITH US