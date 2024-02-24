Time for United Nations to have a female Secretary General: Dr. Ayoade Alakija

February 24, 2024 02:51 am | Updated 02:51 am IST - NEW DELHI

It is time for the United Nations to have a female Secretary General, said Dr. Ayoade Alakija, renowned global health leader, here on Friday.

Speaking at the annual Raisina Dialogue, Dr. Alakija highlighted the lack of female representation in the global organisations and urged governments to include greater number of women in positions of authority.

‘How much more longer?’

“How is it that in the past 70-something years that we could not have a Secretary General of the United Nations who was a woman. How long are we going to be excluded?” asked Dr. Alakija in a passionate plea for increased representation of women in global organisations.

Dr. Alakija spoke at a discussion titled ‘Her road from India: From boardrooms to global institutions’ which was attended by Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development; Masuda Bhatti, Information Commissioner of Bangladesh; Maggie Sprenger, General Partner, Audere Capital; and Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India.

The United Nations has been at the focus of India’s campaign for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Interestingly, India’s campaign for a greater voice for the developing world in the UN is yet to include the demand for a woman Secretary General, as championed by Dr. Alakija on Friday. The last time India pitched for the post of the Secretary General was in the years of the UPA government when veteran diplomat Shashi Tharoor ran for the post.

Strong female characters

Dr. Alakija shared her life story to illustrate the importance of strong female characters in human society and referred to the women of her family as inspiration. She also said that her father was a rebel who sent his daughter to study abroad. The meeting also witnessed an emotional moment when she broke down after her daughter Danielle, who was seated among the audience thanked her mother for being an inspiring figure.

Dr. Alakija warned that without nurturing a greater role for women in global bodies, and in governance structures of public and private sectors, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) cannot be achieved.

