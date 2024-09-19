Time for rise of 'Sanatan Dharma' has come, world's attitude also changing: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) exhorted people to embrace a vedic life, saying the time has come for the rise of 'Sanatan Dharma' and the world's attitude towards it is also changing.

The RSS chief said the vedas are a treasure of knowledge and they contain life lessons for society both in terms of material as well as spiritual life.

The sages created the vedas for 'vishva kalyan' (welfare of the world), he said.

"That's why I said Bharat and the vedas are synonymous … We have 'vedanidhi' [treasure of knowledge in the form of vedas]. We should read it, apply it in our life and pass it on to as many people as we can to enable them get the benefit of its knowledge," he added.

Mr. Bhagwat was addressing an event organised here to launch the third edition of Hindi commentary of vedas written by Shripad Damodar Satvalekar.

"It is said that the time for the rise of Sanatan Dharma has come. It has come. We are witnessing it. Yogi Arvind had declared it. The attitude of the whole world is also changing in this direction, we know this as well," the RSS chief said.

The publication of Hindi commentary of vedas written by Shripad Damodar Satvalekar is also an indication to this, he added.

Bhagwat said the knowledge of religion comes from the vedas because the foundation of these scripture lies in the realisation of truth that the entire world is one and all divisions and the battle of sin and virtue are momentary.

"Dharma embraces all, unites everyone, uplifts them, leads them to success. That's why dharma is the basis of life," the RSS chief said.

"The concept of life is based on religion. If the body, mind, intellect and soul are in harmony, one remains alive. If this balance is disturbed, then one becomes insane. If it ends, then one dies,"he said, adding, "dharma provides balance" and liberation.

Mr. Bhagwat said the vedas have all the knowledge. "Then someone can ask that CT scan is not mentioned in the vedas. It's true. It's not mentioned there. But the vedas know the source of the science of CT scan," said Bhagwat.

"Thousands of years before the advent of modern science, the vedas mentioned how far is the earth from the sun and how much time sunlight takes to reach earth. Mathematics is found in vedas' mantras," he added.