Time for change across country, says Congress after Haryana CM, Cabinet ministers resign

March 12, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Amid fast-paced political developments in Haryana which saw Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers resigning on March 12, the Congress said it was time for change across the country.

The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the BJP-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Also read | JJP, INLD face uphill battle as core voters drift away

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the chaos in Haryana as evidenced in the split was a reflection of growing people's angst over issues concerning farmers, youth and wrestlers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is time for change," Mr. Ramesh said.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "The chaos that we are seeing in Haryana is a result of pressure from farmers, youths and wrestlers and the same is going to happen in the country too."