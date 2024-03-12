ADVERTISEMENT

Time for change across country, says Congress after Haryana CM, Cabinet ministers resign

March 12, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the chaos in Haryana as evidenced in the split was a reflection of growing people’s angst over issues concerning farmers, youth and wrestlers

PTI

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid fast-paced political developments in Haryana which saw Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers resigning on March 12, the Congress said it was time for change across the country.

The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the BJP-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Also read | JJP, INLD face uphill battle as core voters drift away

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the chaos in Haryana as evidenced in the split was a reflection of growing people's angst over issues concerning farmers, youth and wrestlers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is time for change," Mr. Ramesh said.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "The chaos that we are seeing in Haryana is a result of pressure from farmers, youths and wrestlers and the same is going to happen in the country too."

ALSO READ
Cracks in BJP-JJP alliance | Haryana CM Khattar and Cabinet resign

Congress leader Kumari Selja said that "it is time for change" and accused the BJP of betraying the youths of the country. The Congress will get them justice, she said.

The Haryana Cabinet comprised 14 ministers, including Mr. Khattar and three members of the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP. All have resigned.

A new Cabinet is likely to be sworn in at the oath-taking ceremony to be held at the governor's residence, sources said. The BJP has called a meeting of its MLAs at Haryana Niwas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Haryana / politics / state politics / Jannayak Janta Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US