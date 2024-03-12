GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Time for change across country, says Congress after Haryana CM, Cabinet ministers resign

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the chaos in Haryana as evidenced in the split was a reflection of growing people’s angst over issues concerning farmers, youth and wrestlers

March 12, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid fast-paced political developments in Haryana which saw Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers resigning on March 12, the Congress said it was time for change across the country.

The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the BJP-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Also read | JJP, INLD face uphill battle as core voters drift away

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the chaos in Haryana as evidenced in the split was a reflection of growing people's angst over issues concerning farmers, youth and wrestlers.

"It is time for change," Mr. Ramesh said.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "The chaos that we are seeing in Haryana is a result of pressure from farmers, youths and wrestlers and the same is going to happen in the country too."

Cracks in BJP-JJP alliance | Haryana CM Khattar and Cabinet resign

Congress leader Kumari Selja said that "it is time for change" and accused the BJP of betraying the youths of the country. The Congress will get them justice, she said.

The Haryana Cabinet comprised 14 ministers, including Mr. Khattar and three members of the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP. All have resigned.

A new Cabinet is likely to be sworn in at the oath-taking ceremony to be held at the governor's residence, sources said. The BJP has called a meeting of its MLAs at Haryana Niwas.

Related Topics

Haryana / politics / state politics / Jannayak Janta Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.