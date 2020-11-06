Ties with U.S. have strong bipartisan support: India

‘Successive Presidents have raised the level of relationship even higher’

India on Friday reiterated that ties with the United States enjoy strong bipartisan support.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said India was waiting for the result of the U.S. Presidential election and maintained that ties had become better over the years because of cross party consensus in Washington DC regarding India.

“India-U.S. relations rest on strong foundation and our relation encompasses cooperation in every possible sphere, extending from strategic to defence, to investment to trade, to people to people ties. The comprehensive global strategic partnership has very strong bipartisan support in the U.S. and successive Presidents and administrations have raised the level of this relationship even higher,” he said.

Mr. Srivastava laid out the extent of Indo-U.S. relationship while answering a question on how India was preparing for the arrival of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. Significantly, India and the United States held “2+2” discussions on October 27. The U.S.-India “2+2” Ministerial Dialogue, attended by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Dr. Mark Esper on the U.S. side and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sealed the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for geo spatial information sharing.

The official said that India was looking forward to the result of the U.S. Presidential election. Counting over the last two days indicated former Vice-President Biden who had played an important role during the negotiation of the India-U.S. nuclear deal, will be the next occupant of the White House.