Ties with India progressing well, says Russia

Statement comes after MEA has said the annual summit did not take place in 2020 because of the pandemic

India-Russia ties are “progressing well,” Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said on Wednesday. The Ambassador’s reassuring statement about the bilateral relation came soon after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the annual India-Russia summit did not take place in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“This was a mutually agreed decision between the two governments. Any imputation otherwise is false and misleading. Spreading fake stories on important relationships is particularly irresponsible,” said Official Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Wednesday.

The official’s comment was reflected by Ambassador Kudashev who said, “Staying in close touch with our Indian friends to work out new dates for the summit ... We are confident that the summit will be held in near future.”

Speculation about the real cause of cancellation of this year’s summit began after online news outlet The Print pointed out that the annual leadership summit was not being held for the “first time since 2000,” The observation resonated with recent utterances of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov where he had remarked that the U.S. was trying to co-opt India into anti-China policies.

Wednesday’s reports were taken up by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who highlighted the cancellation of the annual summit and said, “Damaging our traditional relationships is short-sighted and dangerous for our future.”