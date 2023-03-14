Ticket examiner, who urinated on woman, sacked by Railways

March 14, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Following the shocking incident of a ticket examiner urinating on a passenger, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on March 14, 2023 that there is zero tolerance for such behaviour and that the ticket examiner in question had been removed from service with immediate effect.

Around midnight on Sunday (March 12), Munna Kumar, a Railways ticket examiner, is said to have urinated on the head of a woman passenger travelling on Akal Takht Express (No. 12317) running between Kolkata and Amritsar. Police said the off-duty ticket examiner was under the influence of alcohol, a PTI report said.

The woman and her husband had been occupants of berths 31 and 32, while the ticket examiner was travelling by berth number A1 41. After the woman sounded an alarm, fellow passengers nabbed Munna Kumar.

Rajesh Kumar, the woman’s husband, has lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police at Charbag in Lucknow. Munna Kumar has been arrested and sent to judicial custody on charges of assault and sexual harassment.

At the time of the incident, the train was nearing Akbarpur in Uttar Pradesh.

A termination letter, issued by the Northern Railways to Mr. Kumar and tweeted by the Railways Minister, stated, “Your conduct showing disrespect for women construes a serious misconduct, in the process bringing disrepute not only to your own self but entire Railways as an organisation. Taking cognisance of this grave matter, I consider it to be a fit case to adopt the provision of Rule 14 (ii)... and deem it fit to impose the punishment of removal from service with immediate effect for behaviour unbecoming of a railway servant.” The letter was signed by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Ambala Cantonment Division.

Mr. Kumar has been terminated under Railway Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1968 and can make an appeal against the order with 45 days of termination from service, the letter stated.

This incident of a traveller urinating on a fellow passenger comes close on the heels of three such incidents aboard airplanes on international flights.