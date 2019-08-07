Ticket examiner suspended, waiter taken off duty over molestation in Rajdhani Express

Railways has suspended a train ticket examiner and taken a waiter off duty after a woman was allegedly molested by them on board the Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express.

An acquaintance of the woman, who is a student, tweeted on Tuesday night alleging that the victim was drugged by the railway staff.

“Pantry staff and TT jointly tried to molest her in train, gave her intoxicated icecream. Will any action be taken by railway on erring staff without FIR or he will walk free and will terrorise another passenger. Sad!” she said.

“The concerned victim is a student and fears she cannot live normal life if entangled in legal hassle,” the acquaintance tweeted, tagging the railways minister as well as other senior officials.

While the complainant did not file an FIR, details were taken from her over phone, the Railways said in a statement. It added that an inquiry had been conducted by the chief commercial manager and the accused questioned.

“Meanwhile, based on the Twitter complaint and seriousness of the matter, N.R. Saroj, ticket examiner, Ranchi, has been suspended...the accused waiter/vendor has been taken off duty...”, the statement said.

After the action was taken, the acquaintance of the woman who had made the initial complaint on Twitter, said that she was satisfied with the outcome and requested the DRM, Ranchi to close the issue.

“We don’t want to carry forward any further the matter in view of privacy of family members and we are satisfied with the support of DRM Ranchi and railway team. Please close the complaint now,” she tweeted.