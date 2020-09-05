National

Tibetan stages protest at Chinese embassy

A Tibetan national was detained for allegedly protesting outside the Chinese embassy on Saturday morning. Police said he was protesting against the reported killing of an Indian soldier by the Chinese armed forces in the Galwan valley in June. He was detained and subsequently released, police said.

