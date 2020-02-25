Watch | Women-only toilets on wheels

Women in Pune can now answer the call of nature safely and without compromising on hygiene. Mobile toilets were launched in the city to address the problem of fewer public toilets for women. These pink, women-only washroom-on-wheels are part of the 'Ti Toilet project'. It was launched in 2016 by entrepreneurs Ulka Sadalkar and Rajeev Kher.

The toilets are designed by modifying old buses that are no more in use. Each bus has western toilets, Indian toilets, washbasins, a breastfeeding and diaper-changing area Women can board the bus for a fee of five-rupees. They can use the facilities or purchase sanitary napkins and diapers. The bus also has a panic button and a female attendant who sits within the facility.