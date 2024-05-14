Thunderstorms and heavy showers in parts of Gujarat

Parts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad and the State capital Gandhinagar, on Monday witnessed dust storms, thunderstorms and heavy rains, disrupting the movement of traffic on highways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad was first hit by a dust cyclone followed by heavy showers and thunderstorms. In Gandhinagar also, heavy rains arrived after the storm. Several billboards and trees were damaged in the twin cities after the dust storm reduced visibility.

Strong winds and dust storms were witnessed in other parts of the State, including Amreli, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha, while in some regions, rains were accompanied by hail. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, parts of Surendranagar, Botad, Navsari, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, Bhavnagar, Dangs, and Gandhinagar received showers in the late afternoon and evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, there was no report of casualties anywhere in the State. However, heavy rains flooded the streets in several towns.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rains with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Aravalli, Dahod, Mahisagar, Dangs, Valsad, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, and Surat in the next two days.

The State Agriculture Department has issued an advisory for farmers to take precautionary measures to protect their crops from unseasonal rainfall. Farmers should immediately move their produce and harvested crops to a safe place or cover them with plastic/tarpaulin, the department said in a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.