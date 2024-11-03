GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Through collective spirit, we will keep working towards TB-free India: PM Modi

PM Modi remarks came in response to a post by Health Minister J.P. Nadda in which he stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognised India's "remarkable" progress, with a 17.7% decline in TB incidence from 2015 to 2023 - a rate more than double the global decline of 8.3%

Published - November 03, 2024 04:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 3, 2024) said the decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India's dedicated and innovative efforts, and asserted that "we will keep working towards a TB-free India" through a collective spirit.

Taking TB seriously: On the BPaLM treatment regimen for drug-resistant tuberculosis

His remarks came in response to a post by Health Minister J.P. Nadda in which he stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognised India's "remarkable" progress, with a 17.7% decline in TB incidence from 2015 to 2023 - a rate more than double the global decline of 8.3%.

In his post on X, Mr. Modi said, "Commendable progress! The decline in TB incidence is an outcome of India's dedicated and innovative efforts."

"Through a collective spirit, we will keep working towards a TB-free India," the Prime Minister said.

Health Ministry approves new treatment regimen for multidrug-resistant TB

In his remarks on Saturday, Mr. Nadda said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, our government has expanded and strengthened the National TB Elimination Programme by taking key initiatives such as the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana to provide essential nutritional support to TB patients, and introduction of the BPALM regimen, a novel treatment for Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis."

"I also acknowledge the tireless efforts of the Health Ministry's dedicated healthcare workers, whose unwavering commitment and hard work play a crucial role in this fight against tuberculosis," Mr. Nadda said.

