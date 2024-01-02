ADVERTISEMENT

Three-year-old girl rescued from borewell in Gujarat village dies

January 02, 2024 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - Devbhumi Dwarka

The toddler was taken out of the borewell in an unconscious condition at around 9.50 p.m. on January 1 and rushed to a hospital in Jam Khambhalia town for treatment

PTI

Rescue operation of a 3-year-old girl after she fell into a 30-feet deep borewell, in Devbhumi Dwarka district, on January 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A three-year-old girl, who fell into a 30-feet-deep borewell in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district, died at a hospital where she was rushed in an unconscious state after being rescued, officials said on January 2.

The toddler fell into the open borewell located in Ran village at around 1 p.m. on Monday. She was taken out of the borewell in an unconscious condition at around 9.50 p.m. and rushed to a hospital in Jam Khambhalia town for treatment, they said.

She died in the hospital at night, authorities at the medical facility said.

Initially, asphyxiation was said to be the cause of her death, but the exact reason will be known after post-mortem, they said.

The girl fell into the open borewell while playing, following which the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel made efforts to rescue her, Deputy Collector H.B. Bhagora said.

An NDRF official on Monday said that to rescue the girl, her hand was locked with a rope and an L-shaped hook was deployed to provide stability. Parallel digging was also carried out, he added.

Soon after she was brought out of the borewell, an ambulance rushed her to a government hospital in Jam Khambhalia, officials said.

