Three-year-old female golden jackal rescued from Pune's Junnar tehsil

“The jackal was weak and exhausted when we found her,” said Yogesh Ghodake, Range Forest Officer, Otur. Photo: Special arrangement

Pune:

03 February 2021 14:10 IST

The weak and exhausted animal was safely released back into its natural habitat on Monday.

A three-year-old female golden jackal was rescued by the Maharashtra Forest Department from Junnar tehsil in Pune district.

Authorities said that the golden jackal (Canis aureus), which was sighted in Otur range, required immediate medical intervention and was rushed for treatment to the Wildlife SOS Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar.

Upon recovery, the animal was safely released back into its natural habitat on Monday.

Forest Department officials said that local farmers had spotted the animal in a semi-conscious state near a field in Otur and had immediately called for help.

The golden jackal was safely released back into its natural habitat on February 1, 2021. Photo: Special arrangement

Sensing the urgency of medical care, the forest officers in turn rushed the animal to the Wildlife SOS Leopard Rescue Centre, which has been doing yeoman work in conserving the leopard in Junnar.

“The jackal was weak and exhausted when we found her. We are glad to see that that animal recovered quickly under the care of the Wildlife SOS team. Otur range is home to a significant jackal population,” said Yogesh Ghodake, Range Forest Officer, Otur.

Nikhil Bangar, wildlife veterinary officer, Wildlife SOS, said that the jackal was suffering from a stomach infection that had led to diarrhoea and severe dehydration.

“We accordingly administered antibiotics and began a fluid therapy session for the animal to ensure her recovery. After a few days of intensive care and treatment, the jackal showed signs of improvement and a final examination deemed her fit to be released into the wild,” Dr. Bangar said.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Wildlife SOS, said that quick intervention on part of the Forest Department ensured that the jackal was able to receive timely help.

“Our veterinary doctors carried out intensive treatment to ensure the animal regained strength and we are glad to see it return to its natural habitat,” said Mr. Satyanarayan.

Golden jackals, which are abundantly found in South Asia, Southeast and Southwest Asia and Southwest Europe are unfortunate victims of hunting and wildlife trafficking, while often falling prey to man-animal conflict and highway accidents.

They are protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act,1972 with an estimated population of 80,000 in the Indian subcontinent.