Three-year Bachelor’s degree programme for Agnipath recruits

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with three services’ chiefs General Manoj Pande (Army), Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari and Admiral R. Hari Kumar (Navy) during a press conference at National Media Centre, in New Delhi, on June 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 15, 2022 22:47 IST

Programme will offer 50% credits for skills training under Agnipath

A day after the Cabinet approved the Agnipath scheme for temporary recruitment to the armed forces, the Ministry of Education on Wednesday said it will launch a three-year bachelor’s degree programme that will give credits to serving defence personnel who avail the scheme.

The aim is to “enhance the future career prospects of our Agniveers, and equip them for various job roles in the civilian sector and recognise the skill training received” by them during their defence tenure, the Ministry of Education said in a press statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the programme that will be designed and executed by IGNOU, 50% of the credits required for the graduate degree will come from skills received under the Agnipath scheme, and the remaining 50% will come from a basket of courses that cover a wide variety of subjects like languages, Economics, History, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Mathematics, Education, Commerce, Tourism, Vocational Studies, Agriculture, Environmental Studies, English Communication Skills and Astrology.

IGNOU will enter into an MoU with Army, Navy and Indian Air Force to offer the programme to their personnel. The course has been recognised by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and UGC, the Ministry of Education said. It will be recognised both in India and abroad.

The programme will conform with University Grants Commission norms as well as those laid down under the National Skill Qualification Framework as part of the National Education Policy 2020. Those who apply for the programme will also have the provision of multiple exit points under which they will get an undergraduate certificate on completion of first year, an undergraduate diploma on completion of first two years and a degree on completion of all the three years.

Under the Agnipath scheme, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually for a period of four years. Of these, 25% of total recruits will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25% will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. Aspirants between the ages of 17.5 years and 21 years will be eligible to apply. They will undergo training for six months after which they will be deployed for the remaining 3.5 years. The move is aimed at reducing the massive Defence Pension Bill.