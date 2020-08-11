National

Three suspected militants held in J&K’s Kupwara

File photo of Army jawans in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

File photo of Army jawans in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Army has apprehended three suspected militants during a search operation in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Also read: All militant recruits from Srinagar neutralised, says Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar

A joint search operation was launched by the security forces on the inputs of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Lalpora area of Kupwara on Monday, an army official said.

He said three suspects were apprehended and some arms and ammunition recovered during the operation.

“One AK assault rifle, two pistols and some ammunition were recovered,” the official said, adding the operation is in progress.

