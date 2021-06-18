National

Three quakes hit Northeast, no casualty

A file photo of a village in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hill district, where the third quake of 2.6 magnitude was recorded at 4.20 am on Friday, June 18, 2021.   | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Three earthquakes, including one having over 4 magnitude, hit the Northeastern region in the early hours of Friday, June 18, 2021.

Assam was jolted by a 4.1 magnitude quake at 2.04 am, according to a National Centre for Seismology (NCS) report.

The epicentre was Sonitpur district and the depth was 22 km.

A quake of 3 magnitude hit Manipur at 1.06 am. The epicentre was Chandel district, at a depth of 10 km.

The third quake of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in the West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya at 4.20 am, at a depth of 10 km, as per the NCS report.

There was no report of any loss of life or property.


