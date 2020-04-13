Three persons held for provocative social media messages in Punjab: DGP

Punjab on Monday reported six fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 176, according to a government statement.

The Health department said of the six cases, two each were from the Jalandhar and Pathankot districts, while one each is from Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar and Ludhiana districts.

Till now, Punjab has seen 12 virus-related deaths, while 25 patients have been cured of it.

The Punjab Police arrested three persons for provocative social media messages instigating religious hatred, in the wake of the attack on a police officer in Patiala on Sunday by a group of Nihangs.

Dinkar Gupta, DGP, said those arrested include Bhupinder Singh of Hoshiarpur; Davinder Singh of Batala and Kuljeet Singh Bhullar of Muktsar Sahib districts.

“Separate FIRs have been registered against all three under Section 115, 153-A, 188, 269, 270, 271 & 505(2) of Indian Penal Code 1860, Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Section 54 of the National Disaster Management Act 2005,” he said in a statement.

These men, said the DGP, had been indulging in hate propaganda through social media posts. “Bhupinder Singh had posted his inflammatory interview to Apna Sanjha Punjab Facebook TV channel, in which he had defended the Nihang action but had later removed it,” said Mr. Gupta.

The other two — Bhullar and Davinder — had also posted inflammatory and vicious statements on FB, lauding the Nihangs’ action and provoking them to launch more such attacks, he said.