Three Pakistani terrorists, cop killed in Baramulla encounter

Three Pakistani terrorists, cop killed in Baramulla encounterSrinagar May 25, 2022 12:04 IST
Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered from the spot.
Three Pakistani terrorists and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, police said.
"Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.
Further details of the operation are awaited.
