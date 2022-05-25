Three Pakistani terrorists, cop killed in Baramulla encounter
Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered from the spot.
Three Pakistani terrorists and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed in an encounter in Baramulla district on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, police said.
"Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.
Further details of the operation are awaited.
