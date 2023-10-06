HamberMenu
Three notices against Derek O’Brien sent to Rajya Sabha privileges committee

Three BJP MPs have accused the TMC leader of allegedly “lowering the dignity and causing contempt of the Council”

October 06, 2023 04:12 am | Updated 04:12 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Three privilege motions moved by BJP MPs Biplab Kumar Deb, Dr. Anil Agarwal and Bhubaneswar Kalita against Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien for “casting unsubstantiated reflections on high authorities” were referred to the Upper House’s privileges committee on the directions of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The allegations made by the three MPs refer to a speech delivered by Mr. O’Brien during the debate on the women’s reservation Bill or the Constitution (One Hundred Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 on September 21. The BJP MPs have accused Mr. O’Brien of allegedly “lowering the dignity and causing contempt of the Council.”

Parliamentary privileges are not codified. Article 105 of the Constitution that talks about the parliamentary privileges says that, “....the powers, privileges and immunities of each House of Parliament, and of the members and the committees of each House, shall be such as may from time to time be defined by Parliament by law.”

