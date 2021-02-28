National

Three Naxals surrender at Dantewada in Chhattisgarh

Image for representational purpose only.  

Three Naxals, one of them allegedly involved in deadly attacks on security forces and carrying reward of ₹3 lakh on his head, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, an official said on February 28.

The cadres, including a woman, turned themselves in before police and CRPF officials on Saturday evening, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

The official said the rebels were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu', and disappointed with the "hollow" Maoist ideology.

Of them, Suresh Kadti (35), who was active as section commander in platoon number 11 of Maoists, was allegedly involved several Naxal incidents.

He was wanted for the 2007 Ranibodli police outpost attack in Bijapur wherein 55 security personnel were killed, attack on the Chhattisgarh Armed Force camp in Murkinar in 2006 in which seven CAF jawans were killed, and the 2008 Modakpal ambush in which six security personnel lost their lives, he said.

Kadti was carrying a reward of ₹3 lakh on his head, Mr. Pallava said.

Another surrendered naxal, Sonu Madkam (25), was active as a janmilitia member and was involved in incidents of damaging roads, torching vehicles engaged in road construction works and putting up Maoist posters and banners, he said.

The woman cadre, Jogi Markam (27) was a member of the Chetna Natya Mandli- a cultural wing of Maoists, he said.

With this, 319 Naxals have so far surrendered in the district under the 'Lon Varratu' (return to your home/village) campaign, launched in June last year, the official said.

Under the 'Lon Varratu' (term coined in local Gondi dialect) initiative, the Dantewada police have put posters and banners in native villages of at least 1,600 Naxals, mostly carrying cash rewards on their heads, and appealed them to return to the mainstream.

The cadres who have laid down their arms are also being provided skill development training in different disciplines for their rehabilitation, the official said.

Comments
Related Articles

JK Police carrying out IPDR analysis of phones seized from PDP leader Parra

Rooster kills owner with cockfight blade in Telangana: police

1 crore more free LPG connections in 2 years, easier access to cooking gas planned: Oil Secretary

The long wait for closure for family of engineer posted with Border Roads Organisation

Bringing petroleum products under GST will be good move, says chief economic advisor

Madurai MP Venkatesan sends letter addressed to him in Hindi back to Centre

Israel, Palestine must avoid unilateral action that could prejudice final status issues: India at U.N.

‘Disparity’ in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi

Companies ‘feel betrayed’ due to capping of COVID-19 vaccine price, says Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

65% low, lower-middle income countries slashed education budgets after COVID-19 outbreak: World Bank report

Madagascar President inaugurates advanced digital cobalt therapy machine Bhabhatron-II donated by India

Mann ki Baat | PM Modi calls for 100-day water conservation campaign

Discoms’ outstanding dues to power gencos rise nearly 24% to ₹1.36 lakh crore in December

Srinagar civilian injured in militant attack dies

Gujarat farmer, woman guide find mention in PM's radio show

Voting underway for local bodies polls in Gujarat

Coronavirus | India records 16,752 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 30 days

Vanniyar Reservation Bill 2021, Gazette notification

Tamil Nadu Governor gives assent to Vanniyar internal reservation Bill

Gujarat local bodies polls on Sunday, 3.04 crore people to vote
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2021 2:51:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/three-naxals-surrender-at-dantewada-in-chhattisgarh/article33954372.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY