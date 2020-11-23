Three Naxals killed, SSB jawan injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district

This image made out of Google Maps locates Kanker district in Chhattisgarh.

Raipur

23 November 2020 17:17 IST

Three Naxals, including a woman cadre, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Monday, police said.

A Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan was also injured in the gunfight, they said.

The skirmish took place in a forest around 8 a.m. when a team of SSB’s 33rd battalion was out on patrolling duty from its Kosranda camp, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P. told PTI.

After guns fell silent, bodies of three ultras, including a woman, clad in ‘uniform’ were recovered, he said.

An X-95 rifle, one SLR rifle and a country-made weapon were also found at the encounter site, located around 150 km from the State capital Raipur, he said.

A head constable of the SSB received minor injuries during the action. He was admitted to a hospital in Antagarh where his condition was reported to be out of danger, the official said.