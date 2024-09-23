ADVERTISEMENT

Three Naxals killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Updated - September 23, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Narayanpur

Security personnel recovered the bodies of three Naxalites, including a woman, with a cache of weapons including an AK-47 rifle

PTI

The gunfight broke out at around 4 p.m. in the forest of Abhujmaad on the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra inter-border. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three Naxalites, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday (September 23, 2024), a senior police official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 4 p.m. in the forest of Abhujmaad on the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra inter-border when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-naxal operation, he said.

Security personnel recovered the bodies of three Naxalites, including a woman, with a cache of weapons including an AK-47 rifle, from the spot, he said.

A search operation is still underway in the area, he added.

With the latest encounter, the toll of Naxalites gunned down by security forces in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region so far this year rose to 157, police said.

