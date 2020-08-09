Three more COVID-19 deaths in Tripura, toll reaches 40

COVID-19 death tally in Tripura reached 40 with three more patients succumbing to the disease on August 8, a health department bulletin said. Those who died included a BSF trooper from 80th battalion.

On the other hand, the number of coronavirus patients has climbed to 6,017.

Tripura has been the second highest virus-infected State in northeast India after Assam. Most of the recent infections were detected through antigen testing.

Several members of the police, administration, legal fraternity and political circles have been infected by coronavirus. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s spouse and another member also tested positive for COVID-19, but their health conditions are reportedly stable.

The Chief Minister, who tested negative, opted to work from his official residence for a week even as family members were being treatment through home isolation.

Though the recovery rate of patients in the State is encouraging, health officials are worried over spate of death. 40 patients have already succumbed to the disease and another three committed suicide at COVID-19 isolation ward in GBP Hospital.