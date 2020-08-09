Three more COVID-19 deaths in Tripura, toll reaches 40

COVID-19 death tally in Tripura reached 40 with three more patients succumbing to the disease on August 8, a health department bulletin said. Those who died included a BSF trooper from 80th battalion.
On the other hand, the number of coronavirus patients has climbed to 6,017.
Tripura has been the second highest virus-infected State in northeast India after Assam. Most of the recent infections were detected through antigen testing.
Several members of the police, administration, legal fraternity and political circles have been infected by coronavirus. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s spouse and another member also tested positive for COVID-19, but their health conditions are reportedly stable.
The Chief Minister, who tested negative, opted to work from his official residence for a week even as family members were being treatment through home isolation.
Though the recovery rate of patients in the State is encouraging, health officials are worried over spate of death. 40 patients have already succumbed to the disease and another three committed suicide at COVID-19 isolation ward in GBP Hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath