Three more arrested in Lakhimpur violence case, 13 so far

Special Investigation Team (SIT) attempt to recreate the sequence of events leading to the incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Tikonia village, in Lakhimpur Kheri. File\   | Photo Credit: PTI

Three more arrests were made on Saturday in connection with the Tikonia violence in Lakhimpur Kheri which had left eight people, including four farmers, dead during a protest by farmers on October 3, officials said on Saturday.

This takes to 13 the total number of arrests made so far, also including Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish, in connection with the violence.

Also read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Supreme Court tells U.P. to file status report in 24 hours

A senior police officer identified those arrested Saturday as Mohit Trivedi of Singahi town, Ranku Rana of Barsola Kalan and Dharmendra of Chimma Tanda both under Tikonia kotwali limits.

The arrests were made after their names emerged during the interrogation of other accused in police custody, the officer added.

All the three accused would be produced in the court later in the day and the investigators would request for their 14 days police remand for further interrogation,he said.

Also: What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri? | In Focus podcast

Ashish was arrested on October 9 and is presently in police custody.

The nine other arrested accused include BJP ward member Sumit Jaiswal, Ankit Das, Latif alias Kale, Shekhar Bharti, Shishu Pal, Satya Prakash Tripathi alias Satyam, Nandan Singh Bisht, Ashish Pandey and Lavkush Rana. Barring Ashish Pandey and Lavkush Rana, all other seven are in police custody for interrogation.

An FIR was lodged at the Tikonia police station on October 3.

The next day, a counter-FIR was lodged at the same police station on the basis of a complaint by Sumit Jaiswal, who has now been arrested.

The SIT constituted by the state police is probing the case.


