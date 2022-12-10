Three months on, verification of bail sureties yet to be completed in Siddique Kappan’s UAPA case

December 10, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Lucknow

Around three months have passed since bail sureties were provided for journalist Siddique Kappan in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case against him, as per Supreme Court order, but the verification of the sureties is still pending in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to The Hindu, Raihanath Kappan, Mr. Kappan’s wife, said the “endless delay” in verifying the given sureties was unjustifiable. “Too disappointed to learn that the verification of bail conditions are not yet complete even three months after the SC order,” she said.

The apex court on September 9 had granted bail to Mr. Kappan in the UAPA case, stating that “every citizen has the right to free expression”. But, the journalist is still in jail as he is yet to get relief in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case lodged against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mr. Kappan’s legal team, which is pursuing the matter, argue that the delay in completion of the verification process literally means “forbidding justice”.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. Three months have passed since we provided the sureties for bail in the UAPA case as per the SC order of September 9. Not to mention the freedom of expression, but with not even the minimum amount of responsibility from the authorities to acknowledge the sureties received, it is literally forbidding justice. We are expecting to get the bail conditions fulfilled at the earliest by verifying the provided sureties, to not paralyse the process,” Mohamed Dhanish K.S., Kappan’s lawyer, told The Hindu.

One of the sureties in Mr. Kappan’s case, 79-year-old Roop Rekha Verma, a former acting Vice-Chancellor of Lucknow University, expressed her surprise over the delay.

“I am very surprised and have a lot of questions in my mind. If in the case of a Supreme Court order the implementation can take so much time, what about very ordinary cases where matters are entirely left to lower courts? How much a litigant might be suffering?,” Ms. Verma asked.

Earlier in September, it took roughly 10 days for Mr. Kappan’s lawyers to find two Uttar Pradesh residents who agreed to stand as surety to fulfil the bail conditions of a Lucknow court after the apex court’s decision. The SC, while granting bail to Mr. Kappan, had said the Lucknow court hearing the UAPA case can decide on the bail condition.

Mr. Kappan, who hails from Kerala, has been lodged in U.P. jails since his arrest in October 2020 while he was on his way to Hathras, where a Dalit woman had died after she was allegedly raped. The journalist, who also held the post of secretary in the Delhi unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act apart from the PMLA by the law enforcement agencies.