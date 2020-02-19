National

Three militants shot dead in J&K’s Pulwama

Army jawans stand guard near an encounter site in Pulwama district. Photo used for representational purpose only.

Security forces launch a cordon and search operation in Tral area

At least three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district of late Tuesday night following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said during searches, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Three unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight, the official said adding more details were awaited.

