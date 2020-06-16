National

Three militants killed in south Kashmir's Shopian

On their toes: Army jawans during an encounter with terrorists in Shopian district of Kashmir. File photo

Three militants have been killed in an operation of the security forces in south Kashmir's Shopian on Tuesday.

An official said the three hiding militants were encircled during an early morning search operation in Turkwangam area of Shopian.

"The militants opened fire on the search party. In the gunfight, the militants have been killed. The area is being searched for the bodies," a police official said.

The identity and the affiliation of the militants could not be ascertained immediately.

The joint operation is being carried out by the Police, the Army's 44RR and the CRPF.

An Army spokeman said two AK-47 and one INSAS rifles were recovered from the site of operation. "The operation is in progress," the spokesman said.

Around 17 militants have been killed in Shopian this month so far.

