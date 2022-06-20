Three Maoists killed in Balaghat 

According to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the slain left wing extremists were collectively carrying a reward of ₹30 lakh on their head

Three alleged Maoists, including a woman, were gunned down during an encounter with security forces in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat on Monday.

According to State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the slain left wing extremists were collectively carrying a reward of ₹30 lakh on their head. The Hawk Force, the State's elite combat unit raised to tackle armed threats, was involved in the encounter, said Mr. Mishra.

The deceased have been identified as Nagesh, Manoj and Rame, the Minister said.

The police also claimed to have recovered an AK-47 rifle, a 303 rifle and a 12-bore action gun from the spot.

The encounter took place in the Bahela police station area of Balaghat, a district that borders both with Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and is nearly 450 km from the Capital Bhopal. Balaghat was the only left wing extremism (LWE) affected district in Madhya Pradesh till 2018 but in subsequent years, Mandla and Dindori have been added under that classification, raising fears that Maoists have expanded their presence in the State.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced out-of-turn promotion and gallantry award for the policemen involved in the encounter.