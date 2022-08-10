Anti-terror operations | India

Three LeT militants trapped in J&K’s Budgam, encounter on

The Hindu Bureau August 10, 2022 07:55 IST

One of the terrorist, Lateef Rather, was involved in several targeted killings.

Security personnels stand guard near encounter site in J&K’s Budgam district. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including a ‘wanted commander’, have been encircled and engaged in a gunfight in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the J&K police said on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 An official said a fierce gunfight with the hiding militants started early Wednesday morning during a search and cordon operation in Budgam’s Waterhail area. Also read: Ground Zero | Kashmiri Pandits living on the edge “Three terrorists of the terror outfit LeT (The Resistance Front), including terrorist Lateef Rather, trapped in ongoing encounter,” Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said. He said trapped Lateef was involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee who was killed in his office in May this year, and Amreen Bhat, an artist popular on social media.



