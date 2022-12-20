  1. EPaper
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in encounter in J&K’s Shopian

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in Zainapora area.

December 20, 2022 08:26 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Army jawans cordon off an area in Shopian district of J&K.

Army jawans cordon off an area in Shopian district of J&K. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 police said.

A police official said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Munjh Marg in Zainapora area of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there.

The search operation later turned into an encounter, he said.

A police spokesman said three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) ultras were killed in the exchange of firing with the security forces.

"03 #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Identification being ascertained. Further details shall follow," he tweeted.

