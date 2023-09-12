ADVERTISEMENT

Three tribals belonging to Kuki-Zo community shot dead in Manipur

September 12, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Imphal

According to official sources the ambush took place between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in Kanggui area.

PTI

Distressed residents sit near the debris of their houses which were burnt down by miscreants, in imphal. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Three tribals belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were shot dead on Tuesday morning allegedly by militants of banned terror groups in Kangpopki district in Manipur, officials said here.

They said the assailants came in a vehicle and attacked the villagers between the Ireng and Karam areas located in the bordering areas of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts.

Also read: In Manipur, Army and paramilitary forces face a constant challenge — armed men in police uniforms 

This village is located in the hills and is dominated by the tribal people.

The incident comes close on the heels of the violence that broke out at Pallel in Tengnoupal district in which three persons were killed and over 50 injured on September 8.

Manipur has been witnessing frequent clashes between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis since May 3 and more than 160 people have lost their lives so far.

Manipur ethnic violence | In an armed conflict, the war on women

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

