HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Three tribals belonging to Kuki-Zo community shot dead in Manipur

According to official sources the ambush took place between Ireng and Karam Vaiphei villages in Kanggui area.

September 12, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Distressed residents sit near the debris of their houses which were burnt down by miscreants, in imphal. File photo

Distressed residents sit near the debris of their houses which were burnt down by miscreants, in imphal. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Three tribals belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were shot dead on Tuesday morning allegedly by militants of banned terror groups in Kangpopki district in Manipur, officials said here.

They said the assailants came in a vehicle and attacked the villagers between the Ireng and Karam areas located in the bordering areas of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts.

Also read: In Manipur, Army and paramilitary forces face a constant challenge — armed men in police uniforms 

This village is located in the hills and is dominated by the tribal people.

The incident comes close on the heels of the violence that broke out at Pallel in Tengnoupal district in which three persons were killed and over 50 injured on September 8.

Manipur has been witnessing frequent clashes between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis since May 3 and more than 160 people have lost their lives so far.

ALSO READ
Manipur ethnic violence | In an armed conflict, the war on women

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Related Topics

armed conflict / civil unrest / law enforcement / riots / national security / human rights / Manipur

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.