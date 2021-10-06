Three insurgents arrested in Manipur, hand grenades recovered

Police say a major plan to carry out an attack in Imphal West’s Sanakeithel areas has been averted.

The Imphal West district police commandos arrested three insurgents of the proscribed United National Liberation Front during a special combing operation on Tuesday evening, police sources said. Four China-made hand grenades were also recovered from them.

Imphal West district Police Superintendent S. Ibomcha said that a major plan to carry out an attack with hand grenades in the Sanakeithel areas had been averted.

Police said that an operation was launched at Langjing Achouba areas following information about the presence of some insurgents. Police arrested Maibam Abung, 33. One mobile phone and one two-wheeler were recovered from him. With information gathered from him, police arrested two more insurgents, A. Robikumar, 41, and Soibam Somen, 30.