Three infiltrators killed near LoC, says Army

Indian Army soldiers near the Line of Control in J&K. File photo. | Photo Credit: PTI
Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar 01 June 2020 12:46 IST
Updated: 01 June 2020 12:53 IST

According to officials, a counter-infiltration operation was on since May 28

The Army on Monday claimed to have killed three infiltrators near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri’s Naushera Sector.

“In an ongoing counter-infiltration operation since May 28, alert troops of the Indian Army eliminated an infiltration bid along the LoC in Naushera Sector. Three heavily armed Pakistan trained terrorists have been killed,” Army officials said.

They said a search of the area was in progress.

