Three infiltrators killed in ongoing operation in Kupwara’s Keran Sector: Army

Three unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on July 14.

“Three terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the LoC in Keran Sector, along with recovery of weapons and other war-like stores,” an Army spokesman said.

The Army said the anti-militancy drive in Kupwara has been named “Operation Dhanush”. The operation is aimed at countering the infiltration bids from across the LoC to send militants into the Kashmir valley.

The operation has come at a time when militant attacks on security forces have increased in the Jammu region.