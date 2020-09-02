Three, including ex-Customs official, arrested on graft charge

The CBI has arrested a former Deputy Commissioner of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, a customs house agent and an importer of toys in an alleged bribery case of ₹1 lakh.
The accused has been identified as Mahesh Kumar Sharma, retired Deputy Commissioner, customs house agent Sunil Kumar and businessman Manoj Dang.
The arrests have been made on the basis of an FIR alleging a conspiracy to induce public servants into getting a consignment of imported toys cleared through Mr. Sharma, who had demanded ₹1 lakh for the job, by using his influence in the department.
“The CBI arrested the retired Deputy Commissioner and seized ₹1 lakh from his car. The other two accused were also arrested. Subsequently, searches were conducted in the residential premises of the accused persons in Delhi,” said an official.
