Three held guilty for gang-rape of Rewari teenager three years ago

Five accused in the case acquitted

Three persons, including an Army constable, were held guilty by a trial court in Narnaul on Thursday on charges of gang-rape of a teenage girl three years ago. Five of the accused in the case were acquitted.

Pronouncing the verdict, Mona Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Special Court for Crime Against Women, held the prime accused in the case — Pankaj, Manish and Nishu — guilty on charges of gang-rape, causing hurt by means of poison, and abduction.

The five other accused in the case — Deendayal, Sumit, Naveen, Abhishek and Mohit — were acquitted. Deendayal, the owner of the tubewell room where the crime was committed, was accused of concealing design to commit offence, and criminal conspiracy. Sumit was also charged with concealing design to commit offence, and Naveen was arrested on charges of intentional omission to give information of an offence. Abhishek and Mohit were charged with harbouring the offender.

Prosecution counsel Karan Singh Yadav, appointed at the behest of District Legal Services Authority, said the court had fixed October 29 for the quantum of sentence.

A 19-year-old girl, a high achiever in Board exams, was abducted and gang-raped by three men belonging to her native village in Rewari. The incident took place on September 12, 2018 when the teenaged girl, a B.Sc (I) student at a government college, went to neighbouring Mahendergarh district with her father for a coaching class. The trio offered the girl a drink laced with sedatives and abducted her in a car at Kinana bus stop. The three then took her to a tubewell room in the fields in their native village and raped her.