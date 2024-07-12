GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kanchanjunga Express accident: Three employees suspended, Commissioner of Railway Safety inquiry almost complete

A senior Railway official said that the suspension of the employees was not punishment and it was a step to take them off duty so that they can be available for CRS inquiry

Updated - July 12, 2024 09:45 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 09:29 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
A train runs through the accident area following restoration of services a day after the collision between the Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

A train runs through the accident area following restoration of services a day after the collision between the Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The inquiry by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) into the accident involving Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train on June 17 in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district that claimed 10 lives has reached completion and a final report is being awaited.

“The CRS has completed questioning and a final report is expected anytime,” a senior Railway official told The Hindu.

Kanchanjunga Express accident: Both trains were on same track, gateman had informed station, Commissioner of Railway Safety inquiry finds

According to officials, three railway employees, Rangapani Station superintendent, the signal technician of the section between Rangapani and Chattarhat and the guard of the goods train that hit Kanchanjunga Express have been suspended.

The accident took place between the Rangapani and Chattarhat stations of the Katihar Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway at 8:55 a.m. on June 17 when a container-carrying goods train travelling at high speed hit the express moving on the same track, resulting in the derailment of four coaches from the rear of the passenger train and five wagons of the goods train.

What can the Railways do to stop accidents? | Explained

Several questions were raised about the automatic signal system not working and manual memos issued by the station master of Rangpani station to both the trains — the Kanchanjunga Express and the goods train. Three railway employees including the driver of the goods train pilot, a guard of the Kanchanjunga Express and a Railway Mail Services employee had died in the accident. Initially, the Railways had blamed the crew of the goods train for the accident. The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway and one of the loco-pilots of the goods train who survived the crash deposed before the CRS.

A senior Railway official said that the suspension of the employees was not punishment and it was a step to take them off duty so that they can be available for CRS inquiry. “If after the completion of the inquiry they are found guilty then action will be taken against them,” the official said.

Meanwhile, after the accident Railways have started comprehensive renovation of running rooms for catering to loco-pilot

“This initiative aims to enhance the working condition and well being of loco pilots and assistant loco pilots, ensuring they are well rested and mentally prepared for the vital responsibilities,” a press statement by Eastern Railway said on Friday.

The statement added that the job of a loco pilot is one of immense sensitivity and responsibility, requiring utmost focus and a sound mindset. “Recognising this, Eastern Railway has undertaken extensive renovations to create state-of-the-art facilities that cater to the holistic needs of loco pilots,” the statement added.

