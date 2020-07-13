Three drug peddlers arrested in Jammu

Jammu

13 July 2020 02:03 IST

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested with almost 20 kgs of poppy straw and heroin in separate incidents here, police said on Sunday.

In the first incident, a Punjab-bound truck was stopped for checking at Narwal Chowk on Sunday afternoon. During checking, 17 kgs of ‘bhukki’ (poppy straw) was recovered from the vehicle, a police official said.

The truck driver, who was identified as Gurnam Singh, a native of Punjab, was arrested. The owner of the truck, Manjeet Singh, who was travelling with Gurnam and also hails from Punjab, was also arrested, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

In the second incident, one Shiva Soni, a resident of Purani Mandi area here, was arrested with 3.5 grams of heroin during checking at Rajiv Nagar locality of Narwal on Saturday, the official said.

All three arrested persons have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.