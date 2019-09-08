Three declared foreigners dropped from National Register of Citizens

Three members of a family have been dropped from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) after the police registered a case against errant officials for including the trio despite their having been declared foreigners by a Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) three years ago.

FT Number 3 in central Assam’s Morigaon district had in 2016 declared Jubeda Begum and her three children as foreigners. All four have been absconding since.

But the final NRC published on August 31 included the names of Jubeda Begum, her son Jahar Ali and daughter Sahida Begum while the other son — Giasuddin Ahmed — was excluded.

Assam Public Works, a Guwahati-based NGO and one of the parties in the NRC case in the Supreme Court, had on September 4 filed an FIR against the trio as well as the NRC officials involved in the inclusion of their names in the final NRC.

The NRC authorities on Saturday updated the online data on inclusions and exclusions to show the status of the trio of declared foreigners as “reject”. The NRC authorities, however, did not offer any official clarification.

FT Number 3 had disposed of Jubeda Begum and her children’s case ex parte. The order copy of the tribunal said they did not turn up in the court despite multiple notices. “Jubeda Begum, the daughter of Mohammad, along with her sons Giasuddin Ahmed and Md Jahar Ali and daughter Sahida Begum... who had illegally entered India (Assam) from Bangladesh after the cut-off date, March 25, 1971, are declared ‘foreigners’ under Section 2 (a) of the Foreigners Act, 1946,” the order read.

The FT had also asked the authorities to delete the names of the respondents from the voters’ list, government schemes, family ration card, voter ID and driving licence.