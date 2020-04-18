Three CRPF jawans killed, two injured in J&K terror attack

Three CRPF jawans killed and others injured in an attack in north Kashmir's Sopore area on Saturday afternoon.
A police official said three jawans were killed as heavily armed militants opened fire upon a joint patrol of the CRPF and the police, manning a crossing.
“Two others were injured,” said the official.
The attack took place at Noorbagh near Ahad Bab’s crossing.
Reinforcements have been sent to the spot and the area has been sealed and a combing operation started. Till last reports came in, no contact was established with the militants.
