50 injured in Manipur as groups of women throng police stations demanding release of 5 miscreants

Police say the armed miscreants were arrested as they face charges of extortion, misuse of police uniform, and impersonation; women’s collective Meira Paibi says they are village volunteers

September 21, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - New Delhi/Imphal

The Hindu Bureau
Women protest in Imphal on September 19, 2023 during a 48-hour bandh called by Meira Paibi, a collective of Meitei women, and at least five local clubs against the arrest of five youths.

Women protest in Imphal on September 19, 2023 during a 48-hour bandh called by Meira Paibi, a collective of Meitei women, and at least five local clubs against the arrest of five youths. | Photo Credit: ANI

At least 50 women suffered minor injuries as Central security forces and the police tried to disperse crowds that had gathered at several locations in the valley districts of Manipur demanding the release of five armed miscreants who were arrested last week, the police said on Thursday. The miscreants were also wearing police uniforms when they were arrested.

The Meira Paibi, a collective of Meitei women, had given a call to fill the jails on Thursday as an earlier 48-hour deadline, which included a shutdown in valley districts, demanding the release of the suspects lapsed.

ALSO READ
Civil groups demand release of armed miscreants; normal life affected in Manipur

The residence of the officer-in-charge of Singjamei police station in Imphal West was vandalised by a mob around 3.15 p.m. on Thursday. The Rapid Action Force (RAF), Centre’s anti-riot police, fired tear gas shells near Singjamei police station to disperse the mob. The violence in several parts of the State started around 1 p.m.

The five men who are in judicial custody are expected to be produced in court on Friday.

The police had said in a statement on September 17 that there have been reports of extortion threats, misuse of police uniform, and impersonation by armed miscreants. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the five accused were arrested on September 16 at Kongba near Meitei Mayek School in Imphal. Normal life has been affected in all the five valley districts since September 17, a day after the arrest of the five suspects.

On Thursday, hundreds of women thronged all the police stations in the valley urging the police to arrest them too. The women claimed that the five arrested men were village protection volunteers.

Soibam Memcha, a woman leader said, “We had demanded release of these volunteers. The government had turned a deaf ear. The Kukis also have their village guards. The people have not heard of any Kukis’ arrest including the leaders of the Kukis”. The women activists, while speaking to reporters here in Imphal, said that they will never give up until the five men are released.

Also Read | Limits of identity: On facilitating peace in Manipur

Police erected iron barricades with barbed wire on all sides of the police stations. They fired tear gas shells and mock bombs for several hours.

In view of the planned agitation, the district administration had shortened the relaxation in curfew hours in Bishnupur.

Manipur has been reeling under ethnic tension between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the Meitei communities since May 3. At least 175 people have been killed since early May and thousands have been displaced from their homes.

