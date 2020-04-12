National

Three civilians, including child, killed in Pakistan shelling

India calls it an unprovoked ceasefire violation

Three civilians, including a child, were killed in the shelling by Pakistan’s Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir.

Also read | Woman injured as Pakistan shells forward areas along LoC, IB in J&K

Army spokesman Lt. Col. Rajesh Kalia said here that Pakistan started an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Keran sector around 5 p.m. “Pakistan is now targeting the civilian population in Kupwara near the Line of Control, resulting in the killing of three innocent civilians, including a woman and a child,” he said.

The police also confirmed the deaths.

Local officials said the shells landed at Chowkibal, where two civilians died, and another in Timuna Vilgam village, where the minor was killed.

A police officer said civilians were being shifted to safer places. “We are assessing the damage,” he said.

The Indian and Pakistan Armies have been exchanging heavy fire in the Keran sector since April 6. Five paratroopers and as many infiltrators were killed on April 5 in a four-day operation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2020 8:20:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/three-civilians-including-child-killed-in-pakistan-shelling/article31323815.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY