Three civilians, including child, killed in Pakistan shelling

Three civilians, including a child, were killed in the shelling by Pakistan’s Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir.

Army spokesman Lt. Col. Rajesh Kalia said here that Pakistan started an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Keran sector around 5 p.m. “Pakistan is now targeting the civilian population in Kupwara near the Line of Control, resulting in the killing of three innocent civilians, including a woman and a child,” he said.

The police also confirmed the deaths.

Local officials said the shells landed at Chowkibal, where two civilians died, and another in Timuna Vilgam village, where the minor was killed.

A police officer said civilians were being shifted to safer places. “We are assessing the damage,” he said.

The Indian and Pakistan Armies have been exchanging heavy fire in the Keran sector since April 6. Five paratroopers and as many infiltrators were killed on April 5 in a four-day operation.