Three BSF personnel sustain bullet injuries in mob attack in Thoubal; curfew imposed

January 18, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Imphal

The three, identified as Constable Gourav Kumar, ASI Sobram Singh and ASI Ramji, have been admitted to a private hospital.

PTI

Security personnel carry the mortal remains of the policeman who sustained gunshot wounds in a militant attack and succumbed to injuries during treatment, in Manipur, on January 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

“At least three BSF personnel sustained bullet injuries after gunmen fired at security forces in Manipur’s Thoubal district,” police said on January 18.

“The incident occurred on Wednesday night (January 17) when the gunmen from a mob which “attempted to breach the Thoubal police headquarters” fired at the security personnel,” a police statement said.

The mob first targeted the third Indian Reserve Battalion at Khangabok in Thoubal district and security forces repelled them using minimum force.

"Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal police headquarters, prompting the security forces to use the force. Armed men from among the mob fired with live rounds. As a result, three personnel from BSF sustained bullet injuries," the police statement said.

The three, identified as Constable Gourav Kumar, ASI Sobram Singh and ASI Ramji, have been admitted to a private hospital. The district administration imposed a curfew in Thoubal.

However, people belonging to essential services including health, media and those involved in the functioning of courts and those going to airports are exempted from the purview of the curfew.

“The fresh violence in Thoubal was reported after two Manipur Police commandos were killed and two sustained bullet wounds as heavily-armed militants targeted them in Moreh, a business town close to the Myanmar border on January 17,” officials said.

