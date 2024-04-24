Three blasts reported in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district days before second phase of voting

April 24, 2024 12:15 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Days after voting for Lok Sabha elections concluded in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, three blasts took place on a bridge along the National Highway-2 near Saparmeina of the same district at around 1 a.m. on April 24, security officials said.

This comes just as the remaining parts of Outer Manipur are scheduled to vote in the second phase of elections on April 26.

While no injuries were reported, traffic has been affected along the route, which is an arterial road for supplying essential items to the Imphal Valley, security officials said. They said that the blasts occurred at 1:15 a.m. on April 24, adding that the concerned area had been cordoned off by security forces and investigations were underway.

“No one has claimed responsibility for it so far,” one official said. They added that, however, small vehicles are able to bypass the area of the blasts and continue to ply on the route.

Violence during phase 1

Manipur is voting in this Lok Sabha election just as it comes up on one year since the ethnic conflict began on May 3 last year between the valley-based Meitei people and the hills-based Scheduled Tribe Kuki-Zo people. At least 220 people have been killed in the conflict so far, with thousands injured and tens of thousands internally displaced.

The State saw violence and booth-capturing in several valley areas during the first phase of voting held on April 19 for Inner Manipur and parts of Outer Manipur. . As a result, re-polling was conducted at 11 polling stations of the Inner Manipur seat on April 22.